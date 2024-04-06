Chicken And Chorizo Ravioli With Poblano Cream Recipe

Nothing beats the joy of a truly scratch-made meal, an afternoon spent in the kitchen turning a recipe with simple ingredients into top-notch cuisine. Sitting down in the evening to a meal that you made every bit of — pasta, filling, and sauce — is a deeply rewarding experience. And while it is never easy to craft such a meal, this recipe is a labor of love, and is more than worth the effort.

With a unique combination of Mexican flavors and Italian techniques, this recipe puts a new spin on a familiar favorite. Delicate packets of homemade pasta are stuffed with bold chorizo and tender chicken before being paired with a luscious cream sauce rich with the flavors of cilantro and roasted poblano peppers. It is the sort of meal that you'll think about for weeks, the sort of meal that's too much work to have every day. But once you taste it, you'll find yourself making time for this ravioli. So next weekend, instead of pot roast or red sauce, give this a try instead.