The Types Of Beer Glasses That Are Must-Haves For A Home Bar, According To An Expert

If you're the unfussy type of beer drinker, chances are you just crack open a can or bottle and suck it down right from the container it came in. If you want to be slightly fancier, though, you might pour it into a souvenir pint glass you obtained at some festival or other or perhaps got as a freebie with a 12-pack. If, on the other hand, you're the kind of connoisseur who has a dedicated home bar (which is not the same thing as a beer fridge in the garage), then you may wish to stock it with a selection of different beer glasses. If you have no clue where to get started, that's when you turn to a craft beer expert — or have us do it, which we did, you're welcome. The expert in question is Stephen Alexander, who works as the sales and marketing director at Midland, Texas-based Tall City Brewing and serves on the board of directors for the Texas Craft Brewers Guild.

While Alexander admits, "With all the types of glassware out there it can get pretty pricy and take up a lot of space at your home bar," he nevertheless feels that you should have at least four different types on hand. In addition to that all-purpose pint glass (an American pint or shaker glass, he calls it), he recommends obtaining a pilsner glass, a tulip glass, and a beer mug. He does, however, allow that goblets and schooners are unnecessary.