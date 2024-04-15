The Ultimate Ranking Of Fast Food Pickles
For many fast food goers, a burger is defined by its pickles. Around three-quarters of Americans love themselves a good pickle, and no, that's not a euphemism. The strongly flavored veggie adds moisture to a burger while bringing its own flavors and a crispy, crunchy texture. These tasty benefits are just the tip of the vinegar-steeped iceberg.
There's actually a very sensical reason pickles go so well with burgers and, in turn, fast food. The little morsels pack a strong punch and act as a palate cleanser, thanks to their acidity. This allows the different toppings and ingredients that make up a burger to work together rather than cause chaos for your taste buds. In other words, pickles are that extroverted friend who blends several friend groups at a party.
Whether used as a burger topping or an individual menu item, fast food restaurants shine a light on the small, but impactful snack food. We've considered taste, texture, and crunch when compiling the ultimate ranking of fast food pickles. See how your favorites stack up!
16. Burger King
If there is such a thing as a bad pickle, we are fortunate enough not to have found it. Someone has got to take the spot of dishonor though, and Burger King's lackluster burgers just can't be saved by the tangy topping. Burger King consistently sees customers dissatisfied and as a result, fast food goers have "had it their way" and found other places to get their quick food fix.
BK almost had pickle lovers crawling back when it introduced pickle chicken nuggets. However, instead of incorporating a pickle chip and giving customers a chicken nugget-fried pickle hybrid, it simply infused a nugget with dill pickle flavor. We say it's a missed opportunity, but some pickles lovers still enjoyed them. Don't get too excited though, as they were only released in Canada and did not last very long. Burger King gave and took away with swiftness. It's a shame; the franchise likely would have moved up in the pickle rankings if the offering were a permanent fixture and more widespread.
15. Popeyes
We were surprised that Popeyes found itself on the lower end of a pickle ranking. The fried chicken sandwich, which naturally features pickles as one of the few toppings, went viral for being one of the only decent chicken sandwiches on the fast food market at the time of its release. Even though it is a great sandwich and the down-home Southern brand puts out some tasty chicken, the pickle aspect of the sandwich falls a bit short.
Pickles are an important part of all Popeyes sandwiches, but you'll find they don't stand up to their picture. When skimming the restaurant's menu, each sandwich photo features thick, substantial pickles. In reality, though, they are served with pretty thin, underwhelming slices. If the version of the pickled sandwich you hold in your hands wasn't so disappointing when compared to its promise, Popeyes could have earned a much higher rank here.
14. Shake Shack
Shake Shack is one of the pricier and more distinguished fast food chains in America. As such, you might have higher expectations regarding taste and quality. This pretty much holds true, as the buns and burger patties are some of the best in the game. However, this leaves the toppings to take a back seat to the main elements of the burger. The pickles still do their job in complementing the flavors of the meat, but they don't stand a chance as a show-stopper.
Pickles may play a smaller role on a Shake Shack burger, but they shine elsewhere. The tiny pieces of pickle in the signature sauce provide a solid dipping experience. Instead of using relish, the sauce incorporates chopped bits of the same pickles that top the burgers. It's a nice touch and allows for a taste of that pickle twang to come with every bite. The creative use of pickles gives the burger joint an edge on the lower-ranked Popeyes pickle.
13. In-N-Out
In-N-Out has been around for about 75 years, and the chain has always promised a good quality burger. The franchise has a solid balance of tasty, fresh food and affordable prices that makes it stand out among other fast food options. Where we run into a metaphorical pickle, and why we have ranked In-N-Out relatively low here, is the lack of pickles. The topping doesn't automatically come on any of the burgers!
This isn't a complete deal breaker though, as the franchise still carries pickles and they're actually pretty great. You simply have to request the add-on if you want your burger to have that sweet and tangy pickle crunch. In-N-Out's semi-secret menu also suggests asking for an Animal Style burger if you have a bigger appetite for flavor. You'll get a double helping of already decently sized pickles, along with double sauce and mustard grilled into the burger patty. In-N-Out offers a thick, substantial pickle, but customers often leave without tasting them, which drops their ranking substantially.
12. Wawa
Gas station food has traditionally been seen as one step down from fast food. This notion has been all but completely displaced by businesses like Sheetz and Wawa, who have implemented made-to-order food with revolving menus. Wawa's menu has plenty of pickle options, so if you're in the mood for a burger or a quick grab snack, that pickle flavor is well within your grasp.
With the invention of ready-to-buy pickles in a bag, gas station pickles are very much a thing. Wawa offers them, plus a cooked-to-order kitchen and interactive menu system allows you to add the juicy pickles to pretty much any sandwich. When requesting a side of dill pickle chips, you might walk away with a full 6-ounce cup to munch on. Wawa pickles are perfect for snacking and packed with flavor, but they are pretty flimsy and lack that special crunch factor pickle lovers look for. So while the fast food option would find itself ranked high for gas station fare, it falls relatively short in the pickle ranks.
11. Cook Out
The great thing about Cook Out, other than the massive menu and generous trays, is its homegrown feel. A burger from this Southern fast food restaurant takes you back to summers grilling in the backyard. If we were ranking shake flavors or side items, Cook Out would be a serious contender for a top spot. However, the franchise's thin, long-cut sliced pickles are absolutely ordinary.
As basic as the pickles may be, they still add a lot to an equally basic burger. Cook Out's burgers may be simple, but they taste great and are easily customizable. They satisfy any burger cravings you may have, and every ingredient comes into play in a big way. It's as though each topping is an equal partner to the burger patty, which is flavorful but thin. There is nothing groundbreaking about any Cook Out ingredient, but they work together exactly as they should and pickle lovers won't be disappointed here.
10. White Castle
White Castle is one fast food chain that has mastered the art of setting itself apart. The burger joint serves sliders, made small and square. What you probably didn't know about White Castle's sliders is that instead of being grilled, the burger patties are steamed on a grill above a bed of onions. The pickles are then placed on top, giving them a chance to cook with the whole burger. While not exactly pickle-infused, the early placement of the pickles allows the juices to reach more of the burger and have a more prominent taste.
White Castle's burgers may be small, but the pickles are put to use in a big way. The miniature size of the sliders puts the pickles in the front seat on the flavor train. It isn't the pickles themselves that place White Castle at the number 10 spot, but the way the fast food restaurant uses the topping to improve the overall taste of its burgers.
9. Jersey Mike's
It's not surprising to see another sandwich shop on the best pickle rankings. As a choose-your-own-topping spot, the most important aspect is the toppings you add to garnish your customized bite. Jersey Mike's pickles are a favorite for fans of the franchise. Some customers even go as far as to say that if anything were to change with the pickles, they'd stop being a patron. It seems like, for some people at least, pickles are a deciding factor in where they grab a quick meal.
There's a passion for the pickle, for sure, but what exactly is so different about a Jersey Mike's pickle? While we can't confirm the exact type of pickle the sandwich franchise uses, the consensus is that garlic is involved in the pickling process. That extra garlicky taste sends the sandwiches over the edge, making a Jersey Mike's sub a pleasant mesh of flavors.
8. Wendy's
You may be surprised to see Wendy's stoop so low on this list. While a middle-of-the-road ranking may be a status some brands would be stoked to grasp, a fast food giant like Wendy's would likely be less pleased. When this franchise gets it right, it hits like no other. However, quality has been declining over the years leaving customers a bit more dissatisfied and less likely to keep returning.
Wendy's went through a transformation back in 2020 and has since changed several things about its burgers. The pickles are one of them, going from an "artisan pickle" (much like a kosher dill) to a style more traditionally seen on fast food burgers. Some customers have been put off by this change, but others enjoy the pairing with select sandwiches. When Wendy's gets it right, the entire experience could clear the rankings. Hopefully, the franchise can regain some of its previous glory with future culinary decisions. For now, the extra fermented pickle stands out a bit too much, earning Wendy's the middle spot on our pickle list.
7. Sonic
Though known for its wide range of slushes and sweet drink options, Sonic's food menu goes pretty hard. You can drive up with almost any kind of craving and be satisfied here, and pickle lovers will have some choices on their hands when getting their pickle fix. Go with the classic pickle on a burger option, or try something new by ordering the fried pickle fries or Sonic's secret menu favorite pickle o's. The thinly cut and tempura-battered spears and chips are both tasty takes on fried pickles, and you can up the ante by slapping a few on your burger.
The Sonic experience can be as typical or unique as you let it. The quick food company consistently releases and brings back new pickle-centric menu options. Sonic even came out with a pickle juice slush, and customers can't get enough of that sweet and sour pickle flavor. The chain earns a place in the top half of our rankings for taste and imagination.
6. Roy Rogers
Although it was once widespread, Roy Rogers now only operates in six states. The decline in size has not bled over into the quality though, as a burger from the nostalgic brand remains a tasty and unique experience. One of the biggest draws of the franchise is its wide-ranging menu, which includes burgers, chicken sandwiches, and roast beef sandwiches. No other fast food brand can make this claim, and pickles can be added to all three.
The "Fixin's Bar" allows restaurant goers to load up as many pickles as their hearts desire. This fixes most of the problems people see when they opt for a fast food option, such as deviation from their order or a lack of toppings. Pickle lovers will be especially hyped about this option because Roy Rogers pickles are so good that fans seek them out for home use. You can certainly take some to go if you can track down one of the remaining franchises.
5. Five Guys
A Five Guys burger is distinct and you can typically identify it from smell and looks alone. Even though this is the case, it can be recreated without much trouble at home, since the franchise uses basic and accessible ingredients. The Mt. Olive pickles can be found in grocery stores and might already be the brand you use at your backyard cookouts. The burgers taste like home but are still made with care to order in the restaurant.
It's also nice to see a fast food joint that doesn't skimp on the goods. Each Five Guys burger has five pickles, one for each founding "guy." It's only natural that the country-wide franchise be placed at our number five spot, if only for the symmetry of the brand. Don't get us wrong, it earned the spot with the care it shows each burger's pickle placement and for being an all-around great pickle burger.
4. McDonalds
Despite growing health trends, people still flock to the double arches. One of the reasons might be because the pickles are so good. McDonald's still has a few tricks up its metaphorical sleeve that other franchises have not mimicked, and the taste of its pickles is probably the most obvious. Finely diced, dehydrated onions mesh with mustard, ketchup, and strong pickles to create a combination of flavors that is unique to Mickey D's. The nostalgia factor also plays a huge role in the franchise's greatness, speaking to pickle lovers' inner fast food loving child.
The best thing about a McDonald's burger is this onion and pickle combo. The worst thing about the fast food giant's burgers is that they never seem to have enough pickles. They can also be pretty inconsistent, making it a good idea for customers who request extra pickles to double-check their order before they leave. Despite their drawbacks, the brand has a distinctively tasty pickle that speaks to pickle buffs' fast food loving hearts, giving McDonald's a place in the top five.
3. Chick-fil-A
Home of the original chicken sandwich, Chick-fil-A is a given for a top spot in our pickle rankings. The fast food restaurant gave the savory topping a place among its iconic signature sandwiches, and the only thing we'd change about it is to add more. The franchise has stuck to its tradition of only including two pickle chips per sandwich, but the pickle flavor is still powerfully present. This may be because the brine for the chicken is rumored to include pickle juice, but pickle lovers will likely still want to ask for extra.
Be careful about ordering extra pickles at Chick-fil-A, because you may get more than you bargained for. It's possible to be blessed with an overload of pickles if you ask for them on the side. If you want a reasonable amount, you should be safe asking for a few extra slices on the bun. Chick-fil-A earns one of our top spots for its flavor, which easily stands alone on the chicken sandwich.
2.Carl's Jr and Hardee's
Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, sister companies sharing many qualities and an owner, are often overlooked and underrated. Those who have tried the franchise will probably tell you they crave the messy, flavorful burgers. TikTok user @destineepriscilla was brought to a waterfall of tears when she found Carl's Jr. closing up for the night. Her pregnancy hormones demanded a burger with extra pickles specifically from the fast food restaurant. The desperate need for an overloaded burger is clear from how emotional the mom-to-be is over the loss.
Anyone who has ever gotten home before realizing their pickles were missing from their order understands a sliver of her pain. She certainly isn't the first or last person to have a craving for pickles, and Carl's Jr. or Hardee's is an ideal place to satiate this demand. The pickles served here are thicker than your typical fast food pickle chip, which leads to a more satisfying crunch. It also doesn't hurt that employees hook it up when you ask for extra pickles, especially when you request them on the side.
1. Jimmy John's
Is it a little bizarre that our top choice doesn't even have burgers on their menu? Maybe, but there's something extraordinary about being served a huge pickle carefully wrapped in Jimmy John's sandwich paper. In fact, the pickles are so good that they're on the menu as one of the few side items offered to pair with your 8-inch hero. Even if you're not hungry enough for a sandwich, the individual pickles alone are worth a special trip to Jimmy John's.
Ordering an entire pickle straight from the jar is a rite of passage here. Though employees offer to cut it into halves or quarters, gnawing on a full pickle between sandwich bites is top-tier 3 a.m. behavior. To satisfy demand, the franchise has included pickle chips as an option to add to sandwiches, instead of only selling the large pickle option. It has also introduced a special pickle flavored potato chip, making this freaky fast food option a pickle lover's paradise.
Methodology
As self proclaimed foodies, we are also kind of pickle connoisseurs. As much as we love a good burger topped with pickles, we didn't limit our pickle rankings to burger toppings. If it's on a menu, we considered its value toward its brand's placement here. Our rankings are the result of a combination of our own personal taste tests and passionate pickle opinions from Reddit, TikTok, and other review sites. We focused on freshness, crispness, and taste when considering our rankings and menu offerings.
While there is some merit in just comparing pickles to one another, we also looked at how each fast food joint meshed its flavors. Considering that pickles are typically an add-on, we wanted to base our rankings in part on how pickles are added to various dishes and how they interact with other ingredients. Great on their own as a snack, when added to a burger or meal, pickles are only as good as the ingredients they are paired with.