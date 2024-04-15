The Ultimate Ranking Of Fast Food Pickles

For many fast food goers, a burger is defined by its pickles. Around three-quarters of Americans love themselves a good pickle, and no, that's not a euphemism. The strongly flavored veggie adds moisture to a burger while bringing its own flavors and a crispy, crunchy texture. These tasty benefits are just the tip of the vinegar-steeped iceberg.

There's actually a very sensical reason pickles go so well with burgers and, in turn, fast food. The little morsels pack a strong punch and act as a palate cleanser, thanks to their acidity. This allows the different toppings and ingredients that make up a burger to work together rather than cause chaos for your taste buds. In other words, pickles are that extroverted friend who blends several friend groups at a party.

Whether used as a burger topping or an individual menu item, fast food restaurants shine a light on the small, but impactful snack food. We've considered taste, texture, and crunch when compiling the ultimate ranking of fast food pickles. See how your favorites stack up!