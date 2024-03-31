Expert Tips For Making Restaurant-Worthy Tacos

Tacos are one of those foods that everyone loves (we have taco night for a reason). Even still, tacos at home aren't nearly as universally delicious as the ones you get from a restaurant. What is it that makes a taco restaurant quality? Rich Garcia, the culinary director at Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar knows the answer to this. Rocco's Tacos serves Mexican food in locations throughout Florida, making guacamole tableside, serving homemade tortillas, and offering 200 different types of tequila. Of course, you'd be missing out if you didn't try one of Rocco's Tacos namesake tacos.

There are plenty of mistakes everyone makes when making tacos, but it starts by using the wrong ingredients. Garcia's primary advice to home cooks who want to achieve restaurant-level quality in their kitchen is to "use the best quality ingredients." This means skip the canned beans and jarred salsa, and instead opt for fresh ingredients and making things from scratch. It may be the long route, but it's the best route for a good taco.

As a plus, Garcia emphasizes the importance of a squeeze of fresh lime juice because it "always wakes the taste buds." Lime introduces acidity and zing when making homemade salsa, and there's no need to stop there when you can add a fresh squeeze on top of the whole taco to balance out the savory meats and fillings.