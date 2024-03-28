The Right Amount Of Ham To Make Per Person For Easter

Getting the servings right for a joint of meat is hard enough when you're cooking for just your own household. Adding extra people to the mix only exacerbates that problem, making occasions like Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas somewhat anxiety-inducing. While serving too much and sending folks away with leftovers isn't so bad (and can actually earn you some brownie points), ending up with too little can ruin the entire meal.

The best way to figure out how big of a joint to buy is good old-fashioned math. When it comes to ham, you'll want to slightly change your formula depending on whether your ham is boneless or bone-in. For boneless ham, which is ideal if you want an easier carving experience, you'll want to have enough for ½ or ⅓ of a pound per person. If you want bone-in ham, which helps the meat to better retain moisture, up that to ½ to 1 pound per person. It's better to go to the higher end of that scale — some folks might turn up with bigger appetites than you anticipate, and if you're left with extras at the end of the meal then you have delicious ham to use in the coming days.