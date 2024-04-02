Expert Tips For Avoiding The Biggest Pitfall With Homemade Nachos

Now, with all of your toppings prepped, Martinez says to wait until about an hour before you're ready to serve to actually assemble and bake. Start by heating warm elements like pre-cooked meat, because they will take too long to come to temperature as the sheet pan nachos bake. "Layer your chips and all the hot toppings, then top with cheese and put under the broiler until the cheese is melted and the chips around the perimeter of the pan are getting toasty," says Martinez. Note that cold veggies, salsa, sour cream, and guacamole should not be added to the nachos at this point. Focus instead on getting nice, even layers of cheese and meat on the chips.

Martinez stresses that the nachos should be served immediately after their time under the broiler, saying, "I like them hot out of the oven. Obviously, they will cool as they sit, if they last that long." Once the nachos are out of the oven and the cheese is perfectly melted, it's time to add all of those well-chilled toppings on top and around the sides. Martinez says this is key to good nachos, adding, "You should at least give your friends and family the chance to eat a crispy nacho with both cold and hot toppings — a flavor, texture, and temperature explosion in your mouth."