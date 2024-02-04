11 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Making Nachos

It might seem incredibly obvious, but the chip is the foundation of the nachos. Without a solid chip, there is no hope for your nachos. You may think that all tortilla chips are created equal, but there is great variety across brands and types that is worth knowing. This does not mean you have to spend lots of money on fancy chips or make your own, though you are welcome to do so.

The main thing you'll want to avoid is thin chips, as these will be unable to hold the heft of toppings that come with nachos. If you use chips that are too thin, you can expect a fair amount of breakage with your nachos. You will also want to stay away from chips that are too small, as, once again, they will not hold up to toppings. Nachos are usually eaten with your hands, so think of the chip as your utensil and choose one that is up to the task.

Finally, while this is somewhat a matter of preference, triangle tortilla chips are usually better for scooping and eating compared to round tortilla chips, which can be awkward to use. It should be noted that you are not tied to the traditional corn tortilla chip for nachos. You can branch out and use a base of pita chips or waffle fries. If you go this route, just remember to keep the structural integrity and shape of the base in mind.