Hostess Meltamors Review: An Indulgent Upgrade To A Familiar Snack

Hostess has launched a new snack cake, that at first glance is very similar to another of the brand's popular snacks: the CupCake. Even with a selection of gourmet cupcakes available in seemingly every imaginable flavor and which are topped with a variety of colorful frostings and creative decorations, the modest Hostess CupCake remains one of the most iconic snacks you can pack into a lunchbox or throw into your bag for an afternoon pick-me-up. Chocolate lovers will get instant satisfaction from the small and tender cake, with a quick hit of sweetness from the creamy center and chocolate icing topping. It's a formula that Hostess has once again followed for its newest chocolate treat.

The new Hostess Meltamors snack cakes take the familiar CupCakes to the next level by introducing a treat that is meant to be heated and served with a warm and melted creamy center. In just five seconds, it can go from corner store snack cake to treat-yourself-style mini lava cake. As a long-time Hostess CupCake enthusiast, I couldn't wait to try it. Here's what you can expect from the new treats.