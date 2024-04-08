Strawberry Banana Smoothie Bread Recipe

While a strawberry-banana smoothie makes for a nutritious and filling breakfast, it doesn't go all that well with a cup of coffee. If you prefer to eat your morning meal rather than drink it, you might enjoy this delicious spin on a smoothie in quick bread form. As developer Kate Shungu says of her recipe, "This sweet and tangy quick bread really does taste like a smoothie. It's loaded with banana flavor, plus pieces of juicy strawberries, and a tangy Greek yogurt glaze on top." This moist smoothie-inspired bread's bright, subtly sweet flavors make it the perfect treat to enjoy any time of day. As Shungu tells us, "I love serving this for breakfast or brunch. It's also a nice afternoon snack with a cup of coffee or tea."

The Greek yogurt lends its moistness and distinctive flavor to the batter, and Shungu mixes more yogurt with powdered sugar to make the creamy tart-sweet glaze for the top. Because of the glaze, Shungu suggests that you refrigerate the bread rather than keep it at room temperature. If you cover the bread with plastic wrap or store it in an airtight container, it should last up to 5 days in the fridge. Should you wish to freeze it for longer storage, however, you might want to hold off on glazing it until after it has thawed.