Starbucks Is Launching 3 New Canned Cold Brews In Creamy, Cafe-Inspired Flavors

While cold brew isn't the hardest coffee order to replicate at home, getting Starbucks' version is about to get a whole lot easier. The coffee retailer is launching three new canned cold brews (in addition to the already-available nitro product) in ready-to-drink cans, which are now being sold in grocery stores across the U.S., per information shared with Mashed.

When Starbucks introduced cold brew to its menu in 2016, it quickly became a top seller. Customers could order the beverage blended with vanilla, caramel, or chocolate and top it with either sweet cream or the chain's fluffy cold foam (which you can make at home with a French press plunger, by the way). Now, Starbucks is unveiling a new line of ready-to-drink canned coffee beverages, including three fan-favorite cold brew flavors: chocolate cream, vanilla sweet cream, and salted caramel cream. Each 11-ounce can has a suggested retail price of $3.59.

Since many folks prefer to have their morning coffee at home, Starbucks is also adding two new flavors to its multi-serve cold brew roster. The 40-ounce bottles of coffee are now being offered in caramel cream and a new non-dairy option: oatmilk brown sugar.