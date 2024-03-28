Can You Be Kicked Out Of An All-You-Can-Eat Buffet For Eating Too Much?

Buffets invite hungry diners to taste a vast assortment of offerings. From salad bars to seafood and carving stations, plenty of buffet patrons who are eager to get their money's worth no doubt surprise themselves with how much they can eat in a single sitting. But can a buffet kick customers out for eating too much?

All-you-can-eat buffets employ a specific business strategy to increase the number of patrons in an establishment. Since a typical restaurant requires waitstaff to take orders and hand-deliver each plate of food, it can only manage a certain number of customers in a single night. Buffets, on the other hand, largely run on a self-service system and often feature dishes that are designed to be sharable.

With easier food prep and fewer required workers, buffets can serve more meals to more customers while keeping labor costs low enough to make a profit. Of course, this formula requires a fine balance, and every once in a while, a customer may eat far more of the buffet's expensive beef or lobster tail than the restaurant anticipated. Usually, this is offset by other customers who prefer less costly items like chicken or pasta; however, once a customer is inside the buffet, there are very few restrictions a restaurant can implement to limit a particular diner's food access, and kicking a patron out for overeating would undoubtedly be a breach of the implied contract.