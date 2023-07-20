The Untold History Of All-You-Can-Eat Buffets

People usually think of all-you-can-eat buffets as American institutions. The large portions and never-ending spread of foods speak to a supersized agenda that seems quintessentially American. However, Americans were not the first, nor were they the only group to indulge in an all-you-can-eat feast. While the first commercial all-you-can-eat buffet restaurant is thought to have originated in the Southwest United States, humanity has been feasting for thousands of years in one way or another.

The history of this way of dining spans millennia before finding its way to the modern iteration, from ancient Rome to 16th-century Sweden. Even the last 100 years have seen the rise, fall, and rise again of the all-you-can-eat buffet as tastes, diets, and economies have all changed, leading to fluctuation in their popularity. Most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic made its mark on the industry as people became more conscious of the spread of germs. The amount of touching and lack of health regulations enforced on buffets left their mark. But this is just one phase in the long history of the all-you-can-eat buffet.