Milchsuppe: The Swiss Soup Famous For Halting A 16th-Century War

Truth is stranger than fiction, they say. While this may be true depending on what genre we're talking about (presumably not one where talking unicorns feature prominently), certain historical anecdotes about food do seem as if they could have come straight from the pages of a storybook. Such is the origin of Kappeler milchsuppe, which is a somewhat bland dish with a rather dramatic (alleged) backstory. (There are always caveats, and we will cover those in due time.)

Kappeler milchsuppe, while it may contain aromatics, seasonings, and cheese for flavoring, has but two main ingredients: bread and milk. As legend has it, each ingredient was supplied by one of two opposing sides in a 16th-century Swiss religious war. The Protestant canton of Zurich, it seems, wanted to take over the Catholic canton of Zug, and the Zugians (Zugites? Zugsters?) naturally objected. A war ensured ... or would have, but a last-minute attempt to negotiate a peace treaty led to a delay in hostilities. The bored, hungry troops started mixing and mingling (they were fellow countrymen if not coreligionists) and soon Protestant bread met Catholic milk and soup ensued. Disinclined to fight on full bellies, the combatants put off their clash for another day, but it was postponed indefinitely when that peace treaty was finally signed some two weeks later.