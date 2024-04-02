The Little-Known Fact About McDonald's Filet-O-Fish

The Filet-O-Fish has an interesting history, having been introduced in 1962 to appeal to a Roman Catholic community who didn't eat meat on Fridays. One thing you may not know about this square-patty sandwich, however, is that the version we know and love is significantly different from the sandwich first served in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Despite what your inner cynic may tell you, the Filet-O-Fish has always used a patty of real fish — that's why it's so delicious. Which species of fish was first used varies depending on whose account you read. Some sources state the original patty was made from halibut, while others claim it was New Zealand hoki. Whichever is true, neither fish is used in the current sandwich. These days, McDonald's exclusively uses Alaskan pollock, one of the most popular species of white fish.

Precisely when the franchise made the switch is unclear, although it's reasonable to assume that it would coincide with a 2013 announcement declaring McDonald's blue label certified, a sustainability marker granted by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC). Both contenders for the previous fish fit into this narrative, as they have both faced considerable issues with sustainable sourcing.