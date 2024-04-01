Alton Brown Is Over April Fools' Day, But Not For The Reason You Might Think

There are three types of people on April Fools' Day: those who film their spouse's reaction to an elaborate prank and post the embarrassing footage on social media, those who enjoy watching the chaos, and those who steer clear of the whole ordeal. TV personality Alton Brown has just announced that he is in the latter camp — at least, these days.

While some folks aren't down with toying with their peers and others are just poor sports, the reason Brown gave for abstaining from April Fools' Day this year was all too relatable. In the early morning hours of April 1, the food scientist, author, and former host of "Good Eats" took to X (formerly Twitter) to denounce the prank-centric day, writing, "Now that people just make s**t up everyday, #AprilFoolsDay isn't nearly as fun as it used to be."

Being in the public eye, Brown is no stranger to the rumor mill that has become mainstream media. However, this year, it seems there are loads of other folks sharing his sentiment. "You got that right," one commenter wrote. "So very true," said another.