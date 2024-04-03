The Ingredient That Makes Earl Grey And English Breakfast Tea Different

If you've ever ordered a pot of black tea, it's likely that you received either English Breakfast or Earl Grey tea. These two titans are among the most popular teas in the world, but their similarities mean people frequently mix them up. Only one ingredient separates the two brews, both so inextricable from British culture (even though the nation has grown to prefer coffee): bergamot.

English Breakfast tea contains leaves from the camellia sinensis tea plant, which is native to China and has been used as a medicinal plant in the country for thousands of years. While Earl Grey uses the same leaf, bergamot essential oil is what gives this tea its citrusy flair. On its own, camellia sinensis gives off a slightly malty, warming flavor, giving English Breakfast tea its characteristic heartiness. Thanks to the addition of bergamot, Earl Grey has a spiced, almost lemony kick that is bound to wake you up if the caffeine doesn't.

English Breakfast tea gets its name from, unsurprisingly, its popularity as a breakfast staple. It's alleged that, in the late 19th century, a Scottish tea master named Robert Drysdale created the blend due to demand for a stronger brew ideal for drinking in the morning. Earl Grey, on the other hand, is named for one of the most significant figures in 19th-century British politics: Charles Grey, Second Earl Grey, who served as Prime Minister from 1830 to 1834.