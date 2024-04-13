How Golden Corral Pulled Itself Out Of Restaurant Ruin

With close to 400 locations throughout the United States, Golden Corral is one of the most successful buffet restaurants in the U.S. Since its founding in 1973, Golden Corral has become the epitome of the "quantity over quality" meal plan that many Americans turn to in the hopes of getting their fill. Although Golden Corral is not considered one of the best buffet restaurants in the U.S., it has become incredibly popular. In fact, Golden Corral labels itself as "America's #1 Buffet And Grill." With locations in 40 states and territories, it's hard to argue against that title.

But like all businesses that have been able to stand the test of time, Golden Corral has certainly faced its fair share of challenges. From P.R. nightmares to a once-in-a-generation pandemic that threatened our everyday lives, obstacles have come in all shapes and sizes for the buffet chain. Yet through it all, Golden Corral has not only weathered the storm, but continues to flourish. Thanks to a few innovative practices and help from an unlikely source, it appears that America's go-to buffet restaurant will be around for a long time. So pick up a plate and check out exactly how Golden Corral was able to pull itself out of restaurant ruin.