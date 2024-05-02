False Facts About Rice You Thought Were True

You'd think that we'd know everything there is to know about arguably the world's oldest grain — after all, archeologists tell us that rice has been around more than 15,000 years. It turns out, though, that many of the assumptions we make about this popular and easy-to-make side dish are incorrect, including its place of origin: Rice was first domesticated in Korea, not China.

There are as many different ways to prepare rice as there are types of rice itself, making your side dish combinations practically limitless. Steam up some delicious jasmine rice in your rice cooker then finish it quickly in your wok with rice wine vinegar, a little sesame oil, and some oyster sauce to go with Asian food. Slow-cook short-grain Arborio rice, vegetable stock, garlic and onion, a blend of wild mushrooms, arugula, turmeric, plenty of salt and pepper, and finish with cream and Parmesan. Rice is as versatile as the cook using it, and we reach for it often: The average American eats 27 pounds of rice a year, according to the USA Rice Council.

Even though the Rice Council says that 80% of the rice we eat here in the U.S. is grown right here in our own country, there's a lot to straighten out about this great grain.