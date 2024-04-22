The 12 Breakfast Chains With The Best Bacon, According To The Internet

Bacon, it's what's for breakfast. Or at least it should be if you happen to visit any of these bacon-loving breakfast chains. Americans have a significant love affair with the salty pork product: A 2020 report shows that Americans spend roughly $5 billion on bacon alone and that the average American will eat around 18 pounds of bacon every year. According to that same report from the Foundation for Economic Education, about 70% of bacon is eaten at breakfast.

That's no secret to popular breakfast chains nationwide, which dish up copious amounts of bacon alongside eggs and waffles each morning. And while eating 18 pounds of the stuff yearly implies that we're not always so picky about the quality of our bacon, there are certainly some breakfast chains that know the best ways to cook bacon. We scoured the internet to find recommendations for breakfast chains that know how to serve consistently delicious bacon. It should be crisp but not burnt, flavored with smoky notes, and often thick-cut to emphasize you're eating an actual meat product, not just flavored rice paper.

From small hyper-local chains to ones that span the continent, we've found 12 breakfast spots that have loyal bacon-loving fans. Some have specialized bacon recipes with a spicy kick, some feature regional twists on classic breakfast dishes, and others just know how to serve a really good plate of bacon and eggs, every time.