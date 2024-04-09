The Wine That Pairs Best With Chicken Enchiladas

Wine is probably not the first drink that comes to mind when you think of chicken enchiladas. While a citrusy beer or a margarita is an easy win, taking the extra time to find the right wine pairing is worth the effort.

The general rule of thumb when pairing wine is to match the food's weight and flavor profile, but applying that to a dish like enchiladas can be tricky, as they can vary greatly from kitchen to kitchen. Some will opt for a creamy enchilada recipe, while others may include ingredients you never considered before. Although it may take some research to find the wine that matches your home recipe perfectly, chardonnay is a great place to start.

Chardonnay originated in the Burgundy region of France, although the grape can be traced to both the Middle East and the Balkans. These days, chardonnay is made around the world, thanks to its easy production and malleable flavor, which gives it a distinct taste from region to region. Chardonnays produced in milder climates (such as those found in Northern California, Chile, France, and New Zealand) tend to have citrus notes and higher acidity, which makes them excellent candidates for pairing with chicken enchiladas. The acidity balances the richness of the cheese, while lemon and lime flavors generally complement Mexican cuisine in a beautiful way.