The Wine That Pairs Best With Chicken Enchiladas
Wine is probably not the first drink that comes to mind when you think of chicken enchiladas. While a citrusy beer or a margarita is an easy win, taking the extra time to find the right wine pairing is worth the effort.
The general rule of thumb when pairing wine is to match the food's weight and flavor profile, but applying that to a dish like enchiladas can be tricky, as they can vary greatly from kitchen to kitchen. Some will opt for a creamy enchilada recipe, while others may include ingredients you never considered before. Although it may take some research to find the wine that matches your home recipe perfectly, chardonnay is a great place to start.
Chardonnay originated in the Burgundy region of France, although the grape can be traced to both the Middle East and the Balkans. These days, chardonnay is made around the world, thanks to its easy production and malleable flavor, which gives it a distinct taste from region to region. Chardonnays produced in milder climates (such as those found in Northern California, Chile, France, and New Zealand) tend to have citrus notes and higher acidity, which makes them excellent candidates for pairing with chicken enchiladas. The acidity balances the richness of the cheese, while lemon and lime flavors generally complement Mexican cuisine in a beautiful way.
Unoaked chardonnay will brighten your enchiladas
Because chardonnays are so varied in flavor, it's easy to get this pairing very wrong. Chardonnay is typically aged in two ways: oak barrels and steel tanks. Drinks aged in wooden barrels take on some characteristics of the wood, which in the case of certain oak trees is a buttery vanilla flavor.
Consider the primary features of chicken enchiladas: chicken (obviously), cheese, beans, and spices. That's a lot of richness on one plate, with the texture of the beans and cheese in particular making this dish somewhat heavy. If you add a glass of oaked chardonnay to that mix, you'll end up with a saccharine heaviness that will not make for an easy dinner experience.
On the other hand, unoaked chardonnay brings the fruity zest of the grape to the forefront. This provides a light sipping experience with just a hint of citrus and green apple, giving you the perfect canvas on which to lay the rich, cheesy, gently warming flavors of a chicken enchilada. Rather than being rendered overly weighty and creamy, each mouthful will be deliciously bright and zesty, with an ease that will keep you coming back until your plate is clean.