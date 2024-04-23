10 Types Of Biscuits And How They Differ

The distinguishing feature of rolled biscuits is in their name: The dough is rolled out and folded back on itself a few times to form layers. Biscuit shapes are cut out either with a special cutter or with a knife, if you want the biscuits to be square. When rolled and cut correctly, the dough rises and forms layers that you can peel off and eat one by one. As mentioned, buttermilk biscuits are typically rolled biscuits.

One issue that people often have when making rolled biscuits is that they end up with biscuits that don't rise much and that don't have those flaky layers that are so fun to pull apart. This happens if you use one of two specific cutting methods. If you use a glass or some other improvised cutter with a thick edge, you don't get that precise slicing action that you do with an actual biscuit cutter. The edge of the glass drags the edges of the dough down with it, and the dough doesn't separate as well during baking. You can still use a glass to cut the biscuits; just don't expect much of a rise.

The second method involves twisting the cutter to ensure it cuts all the way through the dough. That twisting motion actually seals the sides of the biscuit, preventing much of a rise. When you use a biscuit cutter, cut straight down, and don't twist.