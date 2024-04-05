A Costco Ran Out Of Food Court Hot Dogs And Reddit Is In Shambles

If you thought a price increase on Costco's beloved $1.50 hot dog and soda combo was the worst thing that could happen to the chain's in-house eatery, think again. On April 4, the food court at a Costco warehouse in Hawaii found itself in an unthinkable dilemma that, unlike a hot dog price hike, even harsh words from Costco's co-founder likely couldn't fix.

"Doomsday. Hotdogs are out of stock!" a Reddit user posted to the Costco subreddit on Thursday. This wasn't a delayed April Fool's Day joke, either. Along with their announcement, the user shared a photo of the food court menu at Iwilei Costco in Oahu, Hawaii, where stickers reading "Out of Stock" had been placed over the menu's photo of the combo.

Unsurprisingly, other Costco shoppers on the subreddit were up in arms about the ordeal. "IT'S HAPPENING! Grab the pitchforks and torches, my friends," one user joked. "Just as the Mayans predicted," another quipped, while a third announced hyperbolically, "Life has no meaning."

A fourth commenter chimed in to suggest that since the same store was also out of ice cream products, the outages could be explained by a broken refrigerator. Others on the platform, however, suspect that something bigger may be afoot.