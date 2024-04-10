Yes, You Can Make Cold Brew In An AeroPress
Cold brew has become a favorite for many coffee drinkers. This chilled beverage is perfect for the hot summer months and also offers an option for those year-round cold beverage-consumers who prefer to stay cool and caffeinated. Similar to iced coffee, cold brew is served chilled; however, cold brew is different from iced coffee in a few ways, including its higher caffeine content, making it the preferred morning (or afternoon) beverage for many.
While cold brew is available at several coffee shops and cafes, it's also possible to make it at home with an AeroPress. If you're hoping to make your own cold brew — and seeking the best option — you may first want to understand what an AeroPress coffee maker is (our guide has you covered) and how it differs from a regular coffee maker or French press.
Not only can you make cold brew in an AeroPress, but you may actually prefer it given that it takes a mere two minutes to prepare. Other viable at-home cold brew options include the French press method and the cheesecloth method; however, both processes require much more time (ranging from 12 to 24 hours).
How to actually prepare your cold brew in the AeroPress
If you're sold on using the AeroPress to produce a rich cup of cold brew, you'll need only two core ingredients: cold or room-temperature water and a scoop of medium-fine grind coffee. Take note that some of the longer-format cold brew techniques should use a medium-coarse to coarse grind due to the longer brewing time, but the AeroPress method specifically requires a medium-fine grind.
Assuming you are well-versed in the basics of using your AeroPress, you simply need to add your rounded scoop of coffee to the device, then add your cold or room-temperature water up to level one or two in the chamber. Next is the most important step: rapidly stirring the contents in your AeroPress for 60 seconds. Finally, you are ready to gently press your AeroPress over your cup until you've produced your cold brew concentrate. You can then add more water or your preferred milk to achieve a delicious cup of cold brew.
Given the efficiency of the AeroPress to produce cold brew — and cold brew's elevated caffeine content — you may find that using the AeroPress affords you more time and productivity. If you're suddenly living your best, most caffeinated life and find that you have time (and coffee) to spare, you may even feel like trying a new recipe that uses coffee as its secret ingredient.