Yes, You Can Make Cold Brew In An AeroPress

Cold brew has become a favorite for many coffee drinkers. This chilled beverage is perfect for the hot summer months and also offers an option for those year-round cold beverage-consumers who prefer to stay cool and caffeinated. Similar to iced coffee, cold brew is served chilled; however, cold brew is different from iced coffee in a few ways, including its higher caffeine content, making it the preferred morning (or afternoon) beverage for many.

While cold brew is available at several coffee shops and cafes, it's also possible to make it at home with an AeroPress. If you're hoping to make your own cold brew — and seeking the best option — you may first want to understand what an AeroPress coffee maker is (our guide has you covered) and how it differs from a regular coffee maker or French press.

Not only can you make cold brew in an AeroPress, but you may actually prefer it given that it takes a mere two minutes to prepare. Other viable at-home cold brew options include the French press method and the cheesecloth method; however, both processes require much more time (ranging from 12 to 24 hours).