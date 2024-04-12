Boudin Vs Boudin Blanc: How Do These Sausages Differ?

If you haven't spent much time in Louisiana, it's possible you've never heard of boudin, the seasoned pork and rice sausage that reigns supreme in Cajun Country. But deep in the bayous of Southern Louisiana, everybody and their mama has a boudin stand, each one with a blend better than the next. Like most things in that part of the world, boudin sausage is a convergence of cultures, steeped in history.

Because the Cajun people were born from exiled French Acadians who settled in Southern Louisiana during the 18th century, Cajun food and culture have obvious French influence. However, set in the backdrop of the bayou, their language, cuisine, and traditions were also shaped by the Native American and African cultures that existed the region.

In that way, boudin blanc — a French pork and chicken sausage flavored with milk and Cognac — was transformed into boudin, a well-spiced pork and rice (and sometimes liver) sausage. While the two have little in common these days, it's not hard to imagine how boudin blanc could be the precursor for the famous Cajun boudin.