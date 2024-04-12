The Cheesecake Factory Does, In Fact, Have Vegan Options

It can be tough for vegans to dine out at any non-vegan restaurant, let alone The Cheesecake Factory. However, just like how non-meat eaters can eat at a steakhouse, if necessary, it's feasible for those following a vegan diet to find something to chow down on at the chain. Keep in mind that TCF uses shared equipment and fryers, so there is no guarantee that there will not be any cross-contamination. Therefore, it may be best practice to alert your server of your dietary preferences upon arrival.

Starting strong, both complimentary breads are vegan, though the brown bread does contain refined sugar. Then, inside the restaurant's book-like menu, there are only a few items that are clearly vegan right off the bat, like the Vegan Cobb Salad, which is packed with over a dozen superfood ingredients. The Little House Salad and the larger Tossed Green Salad without croutons are also vegan and can be ordered with vegan dressings like the French Mustard Vinaigrette. Most of the side dishes are vegan; just make sure you ask for your veggies to be made without butter.

The Avocado Thai Lettuce Wraps and Korean Fried Cauliflower are suitable for vegan dining, so long as you order the latter without the ranch. The Cheesecake Factory also offers an Impossible Burger dressed with vegan fixings. Meanwhile, its Veggie Burger surprisingly might not be vegan depending on which location you're dining at, so check with your server before ordering this handheld.