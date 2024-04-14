Expert Tips For Cooking The Best Steak Possible On Your Hibachi Grill

If you've ever been enchanted by the absolute finesse and skill shown at a hibachi and teppanyaki restaurant like Benihana, no doubt you've wanted to try your hand at the craft. Hibachi-style grilling is invigorating and produces delicious results, but steak, one of the key dishes of hibachi cooking, can be difficult to master as an at-home cook. In an exclusive conversation with Mashed, we spoke with chef Steve, professional chef, owner of the catering business Chef Steve Creations, and mobile hibachi specialist, to learn all about how to get mouth-watering, restaurant-quality steak on your hibachi grill. According to chef Steve, you need to focus on seasoning, grill and meat temperature, and cooking techniques.

Along with your meat (be sure to use a steak cut that's ideal for hibachi, such as top sirloin), you need at least two other basic ingredients to get the most out of your steak — salt and pepper. As chef Steve says, "When it comes to steaks, seasoning with salt and pepper can make a big difference in terms of taste." These two spices may seem like a rudimentary pairing for show-stopping steak, but they enhance the natural flavor of the meat rather than overpowering it. "To ensure that your steak is juicy and tender, it is recommended to season it at least 30 minutes before cooking," chef Steve advises. This gives the seasoning enough time to flavor the meat.