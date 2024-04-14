Expert Tips For Cooking The Best Steak Possible On Your Hibachi Grill
If you've ever been enchanted by the absolute finesse and skill shown at a hibachi and teppanyaki restaurant like Benihana, no doubt you've wanted to try your hand at the craft. Hibachi-style grilling is invigorating and produces delicious results, but steak, one of the key dishes of hibachi cooking, can be difficult to master as an at-home cook. In an exclusive conversation with Mashed, we spoke with chef Steve, professional chef, owner of the catering business Chef Steve Creations, and mobile hibachi specialist, to learn all about how to get mouth-watering, restaurant-quality steak on your hibachi grill. According to chef Steve, you need to focus on seasoning, grill and meat temperature, and cooking techniques.
Along with your meat (be sure to use a steak cut that's ideal for hibachi, such as top sirloin), you need at least two other basic ingredients to get the most out of your steak — salt and pepper. As chef Steve says, "When it comes to steaks, seasoning with salt and pepper can make a big difference in terms of taste." These two spices may seem like a rudimentary pairing for show-stopping steak, but they enhance the natural flavor of the meat rather than overpowering it. "To ensure that your steak is juicy and tender, it is recommended to season it at least 30 minutes before cooking," chef Steve advises. This gives the seasoning enough time to flavor the meat.
Don't fear the heat
Part of what makes even a simply seasoned steak so delicious is the sear, which causes a series of chemical reactions known as the Maillard Reaction, resulting in flavorful, sumptuous steak. "For a perfect sear, preheat the grill on high heat," says chef Steve. Anything less than high heat might produce a cooked but not seared steak. The sear is responsible for much of the flavor in a well-grilled hibachi-style steak. Thanks to the high heat, it will only take about four to six minutes for the steak to cook to medium, so lean toward three to four minutes for medium rare, and six to seven for well done. However, your work isn't done after the steak comes off the grill, so don't cut in straight away. Chef Steve adds, "Once the steak has reached your desired temperature, remove it from the heat and let it rest for at least three to five minutes. This will allow the juices to redistribute and result in a more flavorful and tender steak."
Looking for something to take your hibachi steak to the next level? There's a simple addition that fits the bill — garlic butter. "To add a rich flavor, baste the steak with garlic butter before flipping it over, and repeat the process on the other side," chef Steve explains. Basting will ensure the butter has a chance to coat the steak, making for an aromatic, super-rich dish.