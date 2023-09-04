The Go-To Steak Cut At (Almost) Every Hibachi Restaurant

Grabbing dinner at a hibachi restaurant can be equally entertaining and delicious. It's hard to beat the experience of enjoying hot food you just saw theatrically prepared in front of you, including mains like chicken, shrimp, or steak. When it comes to the latter protein, there's one cut that dominates the menu in most cases.

We're talking about sirloin — top sirloin in particular. This desirable cut comes from the hindquarters of the cow, behind the ribs, and in front of the round. It's naturally lean, with an intense beefy flavor that many steak lovers prefer. It's also well suited to typical hibachi settings, where it's cut into smaller pieces and cooked quickly over high heat with relatively little seasoning. In addition, sirloin provides a great balance of quality and price, making it ideal for more affordable steak dinners at hibachi restaurants. These factors also make it an excellent choice for whipping up quick weeknight dinners at home.