Stellar Strawberry Overnight Oats Recipe

There is no better way to start the day than with a bowl of wholesome goodness, and better yet when you can prepare said goodness the night before. This delicious strawberry overnight oats recipe — made by the recipe developer Milena Manolova — will have you jumping right out of bed in the morning. It's made with fresh strawberries blended with creamy coconut milk, tangy yogurt, and nutrient-packed chia seeds, sweetened with the all-natural goodness of honey, and topped with homemade strawberry jam granola.

These strawberry overnight oats are incredibly easy to make and require minimal effort. The beauty of this recipe lies in its simplicity, allowing you to enjoy a delicious and nutritious breakfast and saving you time in the morning. This overnight oats recipe is also very adaptable, as you can add or substitute ingredients to your liking or availability. If you stick to the recipe as-is, however, then you can expect lots of fruity goodness from both fresh strawberries and strawberry jam. You could even prep several servings in advance so you can enjoy the strawberry goodness throughout the week.