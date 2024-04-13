Stellar Strawberry Overnight Oats Recipe
There is no better way to start the day than with a bowl of wholesome goodness, and better yet when you can prepare said goodness the night before. This delicious strawberry overnight oats recipe — made by the recipe developer Milena Manolova — will have you jumping right out of bed in the morning. It's made with fresh strawberries blended with creamy coconut milk, tangy yogurt, and nutrient-packed chia seeds, sweetened with the all-natural goodness of honey, and topped with homemade strawberry jam granola.
These strawberry overnight oats are incredibly easy to make and require minimal effort. The beauty of this recipe lies in its simplicity, allowing you to enjoy a delicious and nutritious breakfast and saving you time in the morning. This overnight oats recipe is also very adaptable, as you can add or substitute ingredients to your liking or availability. If you stick to the recipe as-is, however, then you can expect lots of fruity goodness from both fresh strawberries and strawberry jam. You could even prep several servings in advance so you can enjoy the strawberry goodness throughout the week.
Gather the ingredients for strawberry overnight oats
To make this strawberry overnight oats recipe, you will need fresh strawberries, coconut milk, yogurt of your choice (plain works best to allow the strawberries to shine), a touch of salt, vanilla extract, honey, rolled oats or old-fashioned oats, chia seeds, coconut oil, and strawberry jam.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Make the milk mixture for the oats
In a blender, add half the strawberries along with the coconut milk, yogurt, salt, vanilla and honey. Blend until smooth.
Step 3: Combine the oats and chia seeds
In a bowl, combine 1 ½ cups of the oats and chia seeds.
Step 4: Mix the strawberry milk with the oats and chia seeds
Pour the blended strawberry milk over the oats and mix until combined. Place in the fridge overnight.
Step 5: Heat up the coconut oil and strawberry jam
Make the granola: In a saucepan over medium heat, melt the coconut oil and 2 tablespoons of the strawberry jam, stirring constantly for about 1 minute or until it starts to boil. Remove from heat.
Step 6: Add the oats
Add the remaining ½ cup oats to the hot jam mixture and mix until all the oats are coated.
Step 7: Bake the oats mixture
Transfer to a parchment paper-lined baking tray and bake on the middle rack and bake for about 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from the oven and let cool.
Step 8: Prepare the fresh strawberries
When ready to assemble, slice the rest of the strawberries.
Step 9: Assemble the overnight oats
Fill jars or bowls of your choice with layers of overnight oats, the remaining 2 tablespoons of strawberry jam, strawberry slices, and granola. Serve immediately.
What type of oats are best for overnight oats?
When it comes to overnight oats, rolled oats are generally the preferred choice. They absorb liquid slowly, resulting in a creamy texture that's not too mushy. Rolled oats, also known as old-fashioned oats, are oat groats that have been steamed and flattened into flakes. This process makes them quick to cook, while still retaining their nutty flavor and chewy texture. In the context of overnight oats, they will "cook" well in the fridge, so even if they sit refrigerated for several days, they won't become too soft or mushy.
Steel-cut oats, on the other hand, are oat groats that have been chopped into smaller pieces. They take longer to cook than rolled oats but have a satisfying, hearty texture. Instant oats, or quick-cooking oats, have been precooked and rolled thinner than rolled oats. This makes them incredibly fast to prepare, but not so great of an option for overnight oats as they tend to become mushy. The choice is ultimately up to you, but for classic, foolproof overnight oats, you can't go wrong with old-fashioned or rolled oats.
What other ingredients could you add to strawberry overnight oats?
When it comes to enhancing the flavor and texture of the strawberry overnight oats, there are a variety of toppings and additions to consider. Flaxseeds are a nutritious option that can provide a similar texture to chia seeds — you could add both or choose one or the other. For a nutty flavor and crunchy texture, try adding chopped almonds, walnuts, or pecans. And if you're looking for a little sweetness, a sprinkle of dried coconut flakes or a drizzle of maple syrup can do the trick.
Ultimately, the beauty of overnight oats lies in their versatility, so feel free to experiment with different toppings and additions to find your perfect combination. An easy way to enhance these oats is to add more fruit to the mix. Strawberries stand beautifully on their own, though they do pair well with other types of berries like blueberries, blackberries, or bananas. Depending on the season and what fresh berries you have stocked in your fridge, you can easily add on more berries when it comes time to serve the oats.
- 1 pound fresh strawberries, tops removed, divided
- 1 cup coconut milk
- ½ cup yogurt
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 2 cups rolled oats, divided
- 2 tablespoons chia seeds
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
- 4 tablespoons strawberry jam, divided
|Calories per Serving
|929
|Total Fat
|42.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|29.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|8.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|128.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|16.7 g
|Total Sugars
|52.0 g
|Sodium
|208.8 mg
|Protein
|19.1 g