Why Rachael Ray Uses Brown Sugar In Her Sloppy Joes Seasoning

Rachael Ray's prominence on American TV screens was cemented by her focus on simple home cooking. There was no "professional chef" in a ridiculously large kitchen; it was accessible and simple for everyone. Therefore, it makes sense that, rather than providing a complicated chemical explanation for including brown sugar in her Sloppy Joes recipe, Ray just says it's because "Sloppy Joes, they're a little bit sweet, right?"

There is a nifty food science reason for using brown sugar, though, and Rachael Ray is by no means the only person who uses it for Sloppy Joes. Sugar is a natural tenderizer, so using it as part of a rub is a great way to get tender meat. Ray, for example, combines brown sugar with a grill seasoning that includes garlic, onion, black pepper, coriander, mustard seed, and paprika. By combining the sugar with plenty of spice, Ray ensures her meat is packed full of flavor and moisture.

If you don't have brown sugar in the cupboard, you could still use white for sweetness, but you'd be missing out on the unique flavor offered by the molasses present in brown sugar. Molasses is what gives barbecue sauce its signature richness, and also infuses more moisture into the ground beef. So if you want your Sloppy Joes to be even sloppier, brown sugar is the way to go. Ray says that both light and dark brown sugar would work, but keep in mind that the darker the sugar, the more molasses.