Sichuan-Inspired Tuna Tostadas Recipe

When it comes to eating raw meat of any kind, there can be a certain amount of trepidation, and it is important to make sure you are selecting a safe, high-quality product. Fish is consumed raw more often than other meats, and it is not uncommon to see fish referred to as sushi-grade, meaning that it is intended to be eaten raw. But what are the actual criteria for fish to be labeled as "sushi-grade"?

As it turns out, sushi-grade is mostly a marketing term. In fact, the only real standard for such fish is that it be frozen before consumption, which would kill any parasites that cooking with heat typically would. It's a good idea to look out for tuna that has a "flash-frozen" label on it, which means that the fish was frozen very shortly after it was caught. While sushi-grade may be somewhat of an arbitrary term, the label is typically indicative of a higher-quality product. Fish designated for raw consumption are likely to be well-sourced, carefully handled, flash frozen shortly after being caught, and ideal in flavor and texture to be eaten raw. There are no guarantees attached to that label, but if you are going to eat raw fish, it is always better to choose a high-quality product intended for that purpose and, when in doubt, go to a store or fishmonger that you trust.