What The Galloping Gourmet Chef Graham Kerr Is Doing Today

Graham Kerr, better known as The Galloping Gourmet, was one of the earliest on-air food personalities, and is still captivating audiences today — just in different ways. Famous for leaping over chairs onstage with glasses of wine to start his show, Kerr made cooking fun. He would make jokes and innuendo in front of a live studio audience starting in the late 1960s, using his native British accent to turn on the charm. The New York Times reports he was known as "the high priest of hedonism."

His nickname didn't come from the chair jumping, however. Kerr actually had published a cookbook in 1966, prior to the start of the television show, titled "The Graham Kerr Cookbook by The Galloping Gourmet." The galloping presumably came from Kerr's quest (covered in the book) to find the world's best restaurants in 35 days. The show only ran for two seasons (ending prematurely due to a personal tragedy), but was a huge success while on the air, garnering two Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Achievement in Daytime Programming.

Kerr legacy lives on, even as he has stepped away (mostly) from the cooking world. Read on to learn what this charismatic Brit has been up to!