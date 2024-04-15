The Mistake You're Making When Cutting Potatoes For French Fries

The debate over which french fry shape is best may never end (though Mashed did try to settle the argument with our ranking of french fry cuts). Regardless of whether you think traditional, wedge, or waffle-cut fries reign supreme, however, there's one thing you need to keep in mind when slicing your spuds for homemade fries: Cut them uniformly to ensure a perfect batch.

Admittedly, prepping potatoes for this beloved side is already a tedious task — you have to seek out the right potatoes for your french fries, peel and cut them, and soak them for a considerable amount of time, all before tossing them in the fryer. Still, skipping this step would be a major mistake, and if you've ever bitten into a fry that's still slightly raw, you understand why.

When you slice your spuds all willy-nilly, some fries will be thicker or thinner than others. While this may not initially sound like a bad thing, the blunder will make your fries cook at an uneven rate in your oven, fryer, or air fryer, potentially leaving the thicker fries undercooked and the thinner ones burnt. Exerting a bit of extra effort during the slicing phase of your potato prep will ensure that each fry cooks evenly and reaches that perfect ratio of golden crispy exterior to fluffy interior.