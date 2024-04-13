What's The Biggest Mistake People Make With Grilled Cheese? We Asked An Expert

To seasoned chefs, suggesting that a grilled cheese sandwich is more complicated than it appears might sound silly. It contains minimal ingredients, requires just a few simple preparation steps, and is overall straightforward to make. But achieving the perfect version of this classic sandwich takes more than you might think. You can make tons of mistakes with grilled cheese; fortunately, an expert told Mashed that one of these is easily avoidable.

According to Diana Manalang, chef and owner of Little Chef Little Cafe in New York City, the uneven browning of your grilled cheese has everything to do with your stove's heat setting. Essentially, high heat is grilled cheese's enemy. She explained that charring your bread on the outside doesn't give the cheese enough time to melt inside. Consequently, this prevents that "perfectly toasted and melty, gooey center."

Well-done bread can be a tasty addition to grilled cheese, but you can only do it right if you work slowly. Cranking up the heat will just make the edges excessively crispy and leave your cheese half-melted. Instead, Manalang advises cooking the sandwich over medium to low heat. Just brush both sides of your bread with butter and cook it "low and slow" for best results. Her technique allows the bread to toast evenly; it browns the butter and gives the cheese ample time to reach its ideal meltiness without burning the bread.