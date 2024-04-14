Expert-Recommended Wine Pairings For 4 Classic Chicken Dishes

When it comes to cooking for yourself or your loved ones, chicken is typically an easy route to take. With so many different ways to prepare chicken, there are countless ways to dress it up or down. For the nights when you're looking to kick things up a notch or two, you might even consider a wine pairing.

A good pairing uses complementary flavors to elevate the taste of both the food and the wine. "In general, when I look at a pairing with chicken, I immediately think of the classic Burgundian varietals of chardonnay and pinot noir," Nathan Grunow, wine director at Jovanina's Broken Italian told Mashed in an exclusive interview.

Thanks to the weather and soil quality in the Burgundy region of France, its chardonnays and pinot noirs are considered some of the best in the world. However, because the terrain has so much variance, there can be vast differences between the wines produced there. While the flavors of Burgundian wines can be a little much against the delicate taste of chicken breast, Grunow explains that once it has been prepared with varying degrees of salt and fat, it becomes easier to find a perfect pairing. Here are his pairing suggestions for four classic chicken dishes: chicken cordon bleu, chicken piccata, chicken parmigiana, and chicken Alfredo.