The 5 Red Flags An Expert Brewer Looks Out For In Homemade Beer

Brewing your own beer can be exciting, but it can also be a bit daunting. What, exactly, can go wrong? Mashed spoke to Jeff Tyler, co-owner and head brewer for Spice Trade Brewery & Kitchen, who offered five key indicators that your batch of homemade beer may be better off poured down the drain.

There's a lot to know about beer before you take a sip, and unfortunately, there's no real way of examining a homemade brew's quality without giving it a taste. Tyler warns to look out for odd flavors, each of which signifies something different. For example, if a beer has "papery flavors," such as "wet cardboard [or] sherry," that means it has oxidized. A "savory flavor," which Tyler likens to "meat or ham" but may also taste like soy sauce or marmite, is a sign of autolysis, or ruptured yeast cells. Diacetyl causes your beer to taste of "popcorn butter" if the yeast fails to properly absorb it during fermentation. If you taste and smell "rubbing alcohol," that's a sign of chlorophenols, which occur during a reaction between the chlorine present in some cleaning fluids and the phenols naturally present in beer.

The final sign is more tricky to spot, and is described by Tyler as "residual sweetness." While some brewers deliberately infuse their beer with extra sugars, an unexpected sweet flavor may be a result of poor temperature control. Turning the temperature too high during mashing, for instance, will produce dextrin molecules which cannot be fermented.