No, Drumsticks Aren't Actually Made With Real Ice Cream

You can't go down a frozen aisle or visit an ice cream truck without finding a Drumstick. Invented in 1928, Drumsticks were meant to replicate the vanilla ice cream-topped sugar cones that were popular at county fairs but sold pre-packaged. Nestle, which partnered with Drumstick in 1991, claims that the "accidental" origin of Drumsticks happened when founder I.C. Parker dropped his ice cream cone in a vat of chocolate, fished it out, and placed it on a countertop coated in peanuts.

The story is disputed. In reality, the inventors of the Drumstick had some difficulty getting the pre-packaged vanilla cones to hold up and not melt immediately. So with the help of some food scientists, the company decided to add the hard-shell chocolate coating that is now a key part of the iconic Drumstick experience, as well as a sprinkling of peanuts. With these additions, folks could enjoy ice cream cones anywhere without a fresh scoop of vanilla on hand ... sort of. Despite their inspiration being, obviously, ice cream, Drumsticks aren't actually ice cream themselves.

But there's milk, and it's icy cold, isn't it? Though Drumsticks started out as a variation on good old-fashioned ice cream, they are actually defined as a frozen dessert. According to the USDA, real ice cream has to contain at least 10% milk fat, and Drumsticks don't meet this qualification. To be sure, Drumsticks contain some dairy such as milk, and cream, and dairy product solids, but not enough to make them ice cream.