The Absolute Best Restaurants To Order Lasagna In The US, According To Diners

When you think of the most craveable Italian-American comfort food, lasagna probably ranks right up there. According to YouGov, it's the second most popular Italian dish in America after garlic bread. Classic lasagna typically features springy noodles layered with a meaty ragu sauce, béchamel sauce, and cheese. However, there are many different ways to make lasagna, which adds to its appeal.

Funny enough, lasagna didn't originate in Italy. Its roots can be traced back to a dish from ancient Greece called laganon, which was basically strips of dough. The Romans brought it to Italy, where it evolved to include layers of meat, sauce, and cheese. Lasagna made its way to America via Italian immigrants in the 1800s, and it's now a staple in countless restaurants across the country.

If you love lasagna, you may be wondering where to find the best version of this layered pasta dish. To help you on your quest for the perfect lasagna, we scoured the internet to find out which restaurants serve versions that diners say are to die for. From restaurants using classic red sauce and serving traditional homestyle versions to contemporary Italian trattorias serving unique takes on the dish, these are the absolute best restaurants in the U.S. to get your lasagna fix.