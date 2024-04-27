The Absolute Best Restaurants To Order Lasagna In The US, According To Diners
When you think of the most craveable Italian-American comfort food, lasagna probably ranks right up there. According to YouGov, it's the second most popular Italian dish in America after garlic bread. Classic lasagna typically features springy noodles layered with a meaty ragu sauce, béchamel sauce, and cheese. However, there are many different ways to make lasagna, which adds to its appeal.
Funny enough, lasagna didn't originate in Italy. Its roots can be traced back to a dish from ancient Greece called laganon, which was basically strips of dough. The Romans brought it to Italy, where it evolved to include layers of meat, sauce, and cheese. Lasagna made its way to America via Italian immigrants in the 1800s, and it's now a staple in countless restaurants across the country.
If you love lasagna, you may be wondering where to find the best version of this layered pasta dish. To help you on your quest for the perfect lasagna, we scoured the internet to find out which restaurants serve versions that diners say are to die for. From restaurants using classic red sauce and serving traditional homestyle versions to contemporary Italian trattorias serving unique takes on the dish, these are the absolute best restaurants in the U.S. to get your lasagna fix.
Don Angie — New York City, New York
Michelin-recommended restaurant Don Angie is owned by Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli, who draw on their Italian-American roots to create modern versions of traditional Italian dishes. The restaurant is often cited as offering some of the best Italian food in U.S., and many people believe the lasagna for two is the shining star on the menu. Packed with an array of flavors and prepared in a pinwheel formation, the dish is both appetizing and incredibly Instagrammable.
Don Angie's lasagna consists of thin noodles rolled around layers of Italian sausage Bolognese, béchamel sauce, mozzarella, and Parmesan. It's then cut into pieces that are placed in a baking dish spread with tomato sauce. It's baked until crispy and bubbling and dotted with creamy robiolina cheese. Diners rave about the lasagna's impeccable flavors and large portion size. One Google reviewer said, "The lasagna is melt-in-your-mouth and well worth the hype! Not too acidic and with a gorgeous presentation that is easy to share." Another reviewer on Yelp said, "The layers of pasta, meat, and cheese were perfectly balanced, and the crispy edges added a delightful texture. Every bite was a revelation."
Angelini Osteria — Los Angeles, California
If it's authentic Italian flavors you're after, Angelini Osteria is a good bet. Owner Gino Angelini hails from the Emilia Romagna region of northern Italy and developed his passion for food helping his mother and grandmother prepare meals. In 2001, he opened Angelini Osteria to share his rustic Italian dishes with diners in Los Angeles. The fresh pasta dishes are a huge hit with patrons, especially the Lasagna Verde "Nonna Elvira."
Named after Angelini's grandmother, the lasagna features fresh spinach noodles, creamy béchamel sauce, and a hearty ragu made with beef, veal, and chicken livers. After it comes out of the oven, it's topped with crispy fried spinach leaves. The dish is as colorful as it is toothsome and rarely fails to impress diners. As one Google reviewer said, "The layers were perfectly balanced with each bite bursting with rich, savory flavor." A diner on OpenTable described it as sublime, adding, "Very subtle mix of flavors, not heavy. Definitely one of the best pasta dishes I have tried — and I have been to Italy several times."
L'Ardente — Washington, D.C.
When chef David Deshaies opened L'Ardente in 2021, foodies in Washington, D.C., and beyond were atwitter about the decadent 40-layer lasagna on the menu. Diners were beating a path to the door to try the dish, including esteemed guests like former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama. To this day, diners and professional food reviewers gush about the dish. The Michelin Guide states, "Tender short rib, truffled mornay and razor-thin sheets of pasta make for a delicious trinity that tastes as good as it looks."
According to the Washington City Paper, Deshaies wanted to create something that was both delicious and different from any other restaurant in the city. The substantial dish features a savory short rib sugo that is braised and simmered for up to four hours. The meat and sauce are then sandwiched between 20 layers of paper-thin lasagna noodles, sottocenere cheese flavored with truffles, and a creamy truffle mornay sauce. It's savory and sumptuous and a dish that you're not likely to forget. As one Yelp reviewer said, "I'm not exaggerating when I say I will probably dream about that lasagna for a long while."
Valentino's Ristorante — Nashville, Tennessee
Ask Nashville locals where to get the best lasagna in the city, and many will tell you Valentino's Ristorante on Hayes Street is the spot. The restaurant has been serving hearty Italian fare in an intimate setting since 1991. The menu features classic dishes like prosciutto and melon, veal saltimbocca, and seafood risotto. The restaurant takes its homemade lasagna to the next level with wild boar Bolognese, ricotta that's made in-house, mozzarella, and a creamy béchamel sauce. The result is a dish that has a delightful contrast of textures and flavors.
Many diners say the lasagna at Valentino's Ristorante is the best they have ever had. People praise the thin noodles, the rich tomato sauce, and how fresh the dish tastes. They also comment on the generous portion sizes and how it comes baked perfectly. As one reviewer said on Tripadvisor, "I am a huge fan of lasagna and I must say this is the best I have ever eaten. The noodles seem to melt in your mouth." Other diners called it "outstanding," "incredible," and "dense, but surprisingly light and filling."
La Sorrentina — North Bergen, New Jersey
New Jersey has one of the highest concentrations of Italian residents in the United States, so it makes sense that the state would also be home to one of the best restaurant lasagnas in the country. La Sorrentina is a family-run spot that's casual and cozy with brick walls, wooden tables, and an open kitchen where you can watch the chefs whip up Italian favorites like pizza and pasta. One of the most popular pasta dishes on the menu is the lasagna Napoletana, a classic that has everything you would expect in a traditional lasagna — meat sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, and tomato sauce.
What sets La Sorrentina's lasagna apart from its competitors is the freshness of the ingredients and the vibrancy of the flavors. As one Yelp reviewer said, "I'm not big on pasta but this place is excellent. Their sauce is everything and their lasagna [is] out of this world quite frankly." Diners also love that the dish tastes authentic and homemade. According to another Yelp reviewer, "The lasagna is so good [it's] like an old Italian grandma is back there cooking."
Cafe Vico — Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Step inside Cafe Vico, and you'll find yourself in a welcoming space with tables adorned with white tablecloths, black and white photos on the walls, and a piano bar. The space sets the mood for the equally comforting Northern Italian food. One dish that many diners say you shouldn't sleep on is the lasagna Bolognese. The dish features beef Bolognese, mozzarella, and marinara sauce layered between lasagna noodles and topped with béchamel sauce and Parmesan cheese. Every element except the cheese is homemade by chef Marco Rodriguez (aka Chef Vico) and his team.
According to the New Times Broward-Palm Beach, Rodriguez was born in Brazil but learned everything he knows about Italian cuisine from a family-run Italian restaurant in New Jersey that he worked for. The mother of the family taught him her recipe for traditional lasagna, and it's now a fixture on the menu at Cafe Vico. The rich, creamy lasagna has been voted the best in Broward County, and it consistently gets rave reviews from diners. As one diner said on OpenTable, "The lasagna is so smooth that it just melts with flavor explosions at first bite without the need to chew. It is to be savored!"
Mama Mia Trattoria — Portland, Oregon
Located in the heart of Portland, Oregon, Mama Mia Trattoria aims to impress with traditional Italian cuisine made from scratch with top-notch ingredients. Fresh, homemade sauces feature in many of the dishes, including the classic beef lasagna. This sizable dish features six layers of noodles packed with ground beef, cremini mushrooms, and spinach. Ricotta, provolone, mozzarella, and Parmigiano-Reggiano add creaminess and umami flavor. The lasagna is also smothered in a vibrant tomato basil sauce.
Mama Mia's homemade sauce is what makes the lasagna so stellar for many diners. "The lasagna was one of the best I've ever had with a rich and flavorful sauce that was simply divine," said one diner in a Google review. Another reviewer said on Yelp, "Lasagna was a huge, delicious portion with some of the best marinara sauce on it." Diners also love the solid construction of the dish. One diner on Tripadvisor described the lasagna as having "the perfect balance of sauce, meat, cheese, and vegetables." They also commented, "Good lasagna is hard to find. We felt we hit the jackpot at Mamma Mia."
Zoli's NY Pizza — Addison, Texas
Like the name suggests, Zoli's NY Pizza specializes in New York-style pizzas. However, this casual pizzeria joint offers so much more than just pies. The pastas also receive plenty of accolades, especially the Date Night Brisket Lasagna. Don't expect a classic New York-style lasagna, though. Zoli's adds a Texas touch, using brisket in the Bolognese sauce and adding green chilies among the layers of velvety béchamel sauce, mozzarella, and ricotta.
According to diners, Zoli's Date Night Brisket Lasagna tastes as good as it sounds. As one Yelp reviewer put it, "Few things are better than a thick slice of lasagna with bits of tender brisket and generous amounts of cheese." Texas Monthly called the dish a "revelation," stating that the restaurant doesn't skimp on the brisket and that for the price point it's "a heck of [a] deal." At the time of writing, a hefty portion costs $19, and many say it can feed two. The only catch is that the lasagna is only available on Friday and Saturday evenings and only while supplies last, so you'll have to wait until the weekend to try this supremely satisfying dish.
Panza — Boston, Massachusetts
Tired of the same old boring layered lasagna? Panza turns the traditional dish on its head with its Free Form Lasagna. The Italian restaurant in Boston's historic North End offers a creative take on deconstructed lasagna with sheets of black pepper pasta tossed with chicken, spinach, mushrooms, and a plum tomato ricotta sauce. It's probably nothing like the lasagna your grandmother used to make, but if you're looking for something different, many diners say the dish is pretty spectacular.
The first thing you might notice about the Free Form Lasagna is the ample portion size. It's a dish that many say is more than filling. Then there are the vibrant colors of the tomato sauce, verdant spinach, and pepper-flecked noodles. Dig in, and you may agree with one Yelp reviewer who said, "The lasagna had a deep and rich mix of tastes that was memorable." As one Google reviewer summed it up, "This was just what we were looking for. Good portions, hot out of the kitchen, perfectly seasoned, and fresh."
Dante & Luigi's — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
It doesn't get more old-school than Dante & Luigi's. Established in 1899, the restaurant is one of the oldest Italian restaurants in the country. It began as a small restaurant and boarding house for Italian immigrants and is now considered one of the best spots in Philadelphia to get authentic Italian food. The current owners have painstakingly restored the space to feature the original arched windows, fireplaces, and moldings. The menu also stays mostly true to the original, with dishes like the classic baked lasagna.
Dante & Luigi's lasagna consists of homemade pasta noodles layered with Bolognese sauce that the chefs slow-cook from scratch. The rich sauce is tempered with light ricotta cheese and béchamel sauce. It's a comforting, indulgent dish that diners can't get enough of. One Yelp reviewer described it as "large and luscious." Another diner on Yelp said, "I come from an Italian household and have eaten many different lasagnas over the years. This was by far the best lasagna I have ever had (Sorry Ma!). Every bite was fluffy and delicious."
Marcella's Lasagneria — San Francisco, California
The specialty of Marcella's Lasagneria is, of course, lasagna. This easy-going San Francisco spot serves six different types of lasagna for both meat lovers and vegetarians. Each lasagna boasts six layers of ultra-thin pasta noodles that are made fresh in-house as well as béchamel sauce, mozzarella, and Parmigiano-Reggiano. Single orders are served with a side salad of baby greens and Balsamic vinaigrette dressing. The restaurant also sells lasagnas by the pan.
The hardest thing about ordering at Marcella's Lasagneria is deciding which version of lasagna to go for. Purists can try the Bolognese lasagna with a savory beef and tomato sauce, while adventurous types can opt for the Verdura with pesto, zucchini, and sun-dried tomatoes. The Abruzzo with Italian sausage gets particularly good reviews. The only gripe that diners seem to have with Marcella's is that it's only open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. According to diners, it's well worth making time for. One Yelp reviewer says, "Marcella's Lasagneria is the perfect spot to savor a little taste of Italian soul food made with heart. Just be prepared for a bit of a wait during peak hours when this hidden gem gets packed to the rafters with savvy neighbors."
I Sodi — New York City, New York
I Sodi is one of those New York City spots where diners don't mind waiting up to two hours for a table. Many believe it's well worth the wait for chef-owner Rita Sodi's traditional Tuscan food inspired by the dishes she grew up eating on her family farm outside of Florence. You won't find any fancy gimmicks here. It's all about rustic dishes featuring fresh, high-quality ingredients. There are two types of lasagna on the menu: lasagne a sugo with meat sauce and lasagne carciofi with artichoke sauce. Both are wildly popular.
Food critics and civilians wax lyrical about I Sodi's lasagna, which comes with 20 layers of paper-thin pasta sandwiched between béchamel and meat or artichoke sauce. New York Magazine called it, "a tall construction of crisp-edged sheets melded together into a supple, jiggly mass." A Google reviewer stated, "I refer to this as the 'Lady M of lasagna' for its multi-layering and melt in the mouth texture." Yet another Yelp reviewer gushed, "It's a towering masterpiece, with layer upon layer of rich, savory goodness. You take one bite and you'll be transported straight to the streets of Florence."
Bacchanalia — Chicago, Illinois
There are plenty of restaurants that serve lasagna in Chicago, but many locals will tell you that Bacchanalia is simply the best. Located in Little Italy, the restaurant is run by a family who traces their roots to Pisa in Tuscany. Since 1979, the family has been serving classic Italian-American fare like ravioli, gnocchi, fettuccine Alfredo, and oven-baked lasagna. The lasagna is such a fan favorite that it's been featured on television shows, including Chicago's Best and the Food Network's Comfort Food Tour.
The lasagna at Bacchanalia is exactly what you would expect from an old-school Italian spot. It features thick pasta noodles, a meaty Bolognese sauce, béchamel sauce, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese. Diners love the dish, describing it as "world-class," "phenomenal," and "to die for." One diner left a Google review that said it was possibly the best lasagna they'd ever had, adding, "It was rich, cheesy, and flavorful, with layers of pasta, meat sauce, and cheese. It was baked to perfection and served piping hot. I savored every bite of it."
Campagnolo — Atlanta, Georgia
Located in midtown Atlanta, Georgia, Campagnolo is casual and contemporary with inviting booths and banquettes, a convivial patio, and live music on the weekends. The name means "peasant" in Italian, which is a nod to the restaurant's country-style Italian fare. The lasagna is slightly different from what you might find in a typical Italian-American restaurant, as it's served free-form in a bowl as opposed to a piece cut out of a pan. Yet despite its unorthodox presentation, the lasagna bursts with authentic flavors.
Capagnolo's lasagna consists of fresh pasta noodles smothered in a luscious beef and pork Bolognese, béchamel sauce, mozzarella, and Parmesan. Diners love that the lasagna is made to order, so it tastes fresh and flavorful. Many swear that it's the best lasagna in Atlanta. Customers also comment on how it has the perfect balance of ingredients. As one Yelp reviewer said, "The meat was seasoned and done well, the blend of cheeses complimented well, and the flavors all blended well together to make an unforgettable dish."
Methodology
To compile our list of the absolute best restaurants to order lasagna in the United States, we scoured the internet for diners' reviews on the top spots across the country that serve this comfort food. We looked at reviews on food blogs, online publications, and platforms like Yelp, Tripadvisor, and OpenTable. We took into consideration the freshness of the ingredients, taste, and execution. These are the restaurants that got overwhelmingly positive reviews from diners for their out-of-this-world lasagna.