Nobody Can Agree What The Bread On An English Bacon Sandwich Is Called

If you've ever been to the United Kingdom, you may have noticed that bacon sandwiches aren't always called "bacon sandwiches." Although the difference between a bacon cob and a bacon roll might seem like splitting hairs, it's part of a regional debate that has gone on for years.

A bacon sandwich ordered from a British cafe is typically served on a bun rather than on bread from a loaf, and that is where the debate arises. Four major terms are used for the bun, with a few more obscure ones appearing in certain counties. According to a 2018 YouGov survey, "bread roll" is the most common term used by 52% of English people. This is amended to "roll" in some parts of the North West. Much of the English language is rooted in more ancient lexicons, and "roll" is said to have arrived with the Norman invasion in the 11th century.

The three other major terms are confined to specific pockets of the country. In the North East and some parts of Yorkshire and Cumbria, "bun" is the prevalent term. With links to the Gaelic "bonnach" and the French "buignete," the word's origins are murky, In the Midlands, people refer to it as a "cob", apparently because the bread resembles cobbles when baked in batches. In the North West, "barm" and "barm cake" are used, likely descending from Old Germanic.