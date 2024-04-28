Triple Garlic Fried Noodles Recipe

If the words "triple garlic" were caught your eye, chances are you're a big fan of the stinking rose. For this recipe, developer Patterson Watkins tosses noodles with garlic-infused oil, then flavors them with chili garlic sauce, soy sauce, hoisin. For the third dose of garlic, she uses fried slices as a garnish to give the dish "a fun textural element," she says. This recipe hits the sweet spot between too simple and too complicated, as it's not particularly difficult, but in Watkins' opinion, "It has that home-cooked-ness feel that makes it special."

Watkins does caution, however, that there's one step of the recipe where you need to proceed cautiously, and that's when you're frying the garlic. As she says, you need to be "almost babysitting those thin slivers of garlic once they hit that hot oil" so that you can remove them when they're just beginning to turn golden. The darker the garlic gets, the more bitter it will taste, and overcooking the garlic will make the oil bitter, too.