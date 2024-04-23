What Really Makes The Capital Grille Steaks So Delicious?

Starting as a standalone restaurant in Providence, Rhode Island in 1990, The Capital Grille has since turned into a chain of upscale steakhouses spread across more than 70 U.S. locations. An acquisition by Darden Restaurants in 2007 (which also owns Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse) helped expand the restaurant and keep it at the top of steakhouse chains in America. But what makes The Capital Grille special enough to garner so much praise and relatively little criticism? It's the steaks of course, which are sourced, prepared, and cooked to perfection, paired with top-notch sides and wines, and delivered to guests on a platter much like a piece of art.

The Capital Grille certainly qualifies as a fine dining establishment, with award-winning wines, tender and juicy steak filets, and a sophisticated atmosphere to match. It attracts a certain crowd and keeps them rooted to their spots throughout the meal by providing an incredible dining experience.

We spoke to chef Michael LaDuke, Vice President and Corporate Executive Chef at The Capital Grille to get his expert insight on how the steakhouse chain delivers high-quality steaks while maintaining consistent quality. Here's what he had to say.