Celebrity Chefs Who Got Caught Up In Big Controversies

Better known to her fans as the Barefoot Contessa, chef Ina Garten hosted a show of the same name on the Food Network for nearly two whole decades. The show prominently features Garten's real-life husband Jeffrey, as well as many of her friends and family. She often whips up impressive meals to feed them all. Known for her easygoing attitude and low-pressure, light entertainment style, Garten is possibly the least polarizing celebrity chef around. Nevertheless, she still managed to upset many of her loyal followers in 2011. Many were miffed after it came out in the press that she'd rejected a Make-A-Wish request from a dying child.

For the previous few years, six-year-old Enzo Pereda — diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia — had been hoping to meet his idol, the Barefoot Contessa, whose show he'd become a fan of while ill. He'd even hoped she might cook him a meal, but those hopes were dashed for the first time when Garten's reps insisted she was too busy to accommodate his wish. Later, after another request, Garten's publicist flatly refused, to which Pereda responded — on the charitable website Angels for Enzo — "Why doesn't she want to meet me?" Despite getting the cold shoulder, Enzo insisted, "I still want her as my 1st wish, even if she doesn't want me." Perada's parents insisted that there was no ill will, asking her son's supporters to stop harassing Garten about the issue.