How Robert Irvine Was Able To Bounce Back After His Resume Scandal

Robert Irvine is a renowned chef and television host who has made a mark across Food Network programming for years. He is well-known for his work on shows like "Restaurant: Impossible" and "The Robert Irvine Show." Additionally, Irvine has made an impact on the public with his lifestyle as a fitness master, author, and family-focused individual. When he began his journey with Food Network, we learned that Irvine came from a military background and that he even cooked for Princess Diana and Prince Charles. He was known as a chef with British knighthood and someone who had the coveted opportunity to bake wedding cakes for royalty. With such an impressive wealth of experience, it was understandably shocking when it came to light in 2008 that much of his resume was not true.

Irvine fell prey to the pressures of the television industry and eventually admitted to having embellished his resume. According to Irvine, he felt inadequate about his own accomplishments and therefore crafted some that would help him stand apart from his competition. This caused quite a scandal and almost lost him his place on Food Network for good. Thankfully, he was able to bounce back, and here are some ways in which he managed to do just that.