What Are The Best Cheeses To Use For Nacho Sauce? We Asked An Expert

This might sound cheesy (pun intended), but nachos are one of life's greatest joys. Whether they're elevated with toppings or they're just shredded cheese and tortilla chips in the microwave, nachos are quick, hearty, and versatile. Loading them up with meat, beans, and veggies is easy, but choosing the right cheese can be tricky. To avoid the mistakes everyone makes with nacho cheese, Mashed asked an expert.

According to Keyshawn Hudson, content creator and author of "Food Family Repeat," the ideal creamy nacho cheese sauce needs a blend of multiple cheeses. A balance of meltiness and rich flavor is key. He suggested mixing cheddar and Monterey Jack for the ultimate cheese pairing, as "cheddar adds sharpness while Monterey Jack contributes creaminess." The result is a perfectly smooth sauce.

In fact, the melted cheese's texture is so important that Hudson advised against reaching for crumbly cheeses or those with low moisture content, as these don't melt as well as some other cheeses. Per Hudson's expertise, crumbly, low-moisture cheeses are more likely to create an undesirable grainy texture. To achieve a smooth melt, steer clear of cheeses that fall apart like feta, blue, and asiago, as well as hard cheeses like parmesan.