Instagram Roasted Ina Garten For A Classic Raw Chicken Mistake

In Ina Garten's career, one recipe stands above the rest. Rumored to be responsible for the marriages of both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as well as Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, the Barefoot Contessa's roast chicken is by far her signature dish — so much so that one might even go as far as giving her the title of "the roast-ess with the mostest." But while Garten is usually the one doing the roasting when she's in the kitchen, Instagram turned the tables on the Food Network star when she was spotted committing a classic raw chicken mistake: handling the meat and not washing her hands (at least on camera) before touching other objects.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Garten demonstrated how to make her Chicken with Goat Cheese and Basil. "This is one of my favorite recipes for when I'm too tired to cook but really want a hot meal," she explained. The dish appears in her cookbook "Barefoot Contessa At Home" and takes only 10 minutes to assemble. However, it wasn't the meal's quick prep work or Garten's instructions to slightly undercook the chicken that had her followers up in arms. Rather it was her apparent lack of concern about cross-contamination as she worked through the recipe.

"Ina you are my QUEEN but you're touching the chicken then the goat cheese and olive oil cap/dispenser/bottle," one person pointed out in the comments section. "Anyone else concerned about the salmonella olive oil?" another asked.