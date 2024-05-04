Pizza Hut Menu Items You Should Think Twice About, According To Employees

If you're in the market for deep-dish pizza with oodles of stringy cheese and so much grease that it actually feels indulgent, not unpleasant, there's really only one place to go. Pizza Hut has made its name as the nation's go-to fast-food pizza joint, doling out no-fuss pies en masse.

As with any fast-food chain, however, Pizza Hut definitely has its haters. For the fussy foodies, it's too unrefined. For others, it's the health factor — or, to be more accurate, the lack of it — that's offputting. Then there are those who've eaten their way through the menu enough times to know which items are worth your time and money (and which ones you should avoid).

That latter group is mainly populated by employees. Pizza Hut workers, both past and present, know the restaurant's menu better than anyone — and know the behind-the-scenes secrets that may influence your next order. From the methods used to prep your toppings to the ingredients in your favorite side, there are a few secrets you may want to know before you next drop by the Hut. These are menu items that the chain's employees don't reach for on their lunch break.