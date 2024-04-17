Maison Perrier Wants To Make Sparkling Water Even Fancier

Maison Perrier also differs from its parent brand in that it's not mineral water — sparkling water and mineral water are different because the latter's naturally occurring minerals influence flavor and bubbling. Maison Perrier still seems fancy, though, as it comes from underground wells in Vergèze, France, and is bottled on a historical factory site.

In 1992, the Nestle brand bought Perrier after the sparkling water company had to make multiple changes to its product labels following an FDA ruling that the brand's products were not "naturally sparkling." History seemingly repeats itself, as in March 2024, a New Yorker filed a lawsuit against Perrier claiming its water was not up to mineral standards and therefore should not qualify as natural mineral water. The new Mason Perrier brand, however, is not advertised as a mineral water.

Regardless, the Forever and Ultimate Maison Perrier lines will be the first two released in the U.S. The brand also offers a "Chic" range for a mocktail experience, a "Magnetic Juice" range with intense fruit juices, and an "Energize" range with vitamins and caffeine. Only time will tell if these three lines will join the U.S. lineup. As of now, though, the Forever and Ultimate Maison Perrier lines are available nationwide.