Discontinued Popeyes Menu Items We're Desperately Missing

Crispy fried chicken, spicy seasonings, and mouth-watering biscuits make it easy to see why people are so enamored with Popeyes. Formed in New Orleans in 1972, this fast food franchise has since expanded to a chain of over 3,000 restaurants across the United States and over 1,000 international locations, too. Popeyes must be doing something right with its menu since it has clearly increased in popularity over the years. But like many other fast food giants, Popeyes has made changes to its abundant menu selections over the years. This includes discontinuing some customer-favorite items that we wish would make a comeback to become a permanent fixture on the chain's menu — or at least a limited-time offer so we could get a taste once again.

Some agree heartily, going so far as to make petitions agitating for the return of some items while arguing for their comebacks on social media and other platforms. These changes are sometimes surprising, too; even the Chicken Po' Boy, based on a New Orleans staple, got 86ed after over a decade on the menu, disappearing from Popeyes locations back in 2019. Here's why we wish this and some other discontinued Popeyes menu items would come back.