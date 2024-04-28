Meat Cooking Techniques You Should Be Using On Your Vegetables

Eating healthy doesn't have to mean cooking plain, mushy vegetables. You might have grown up begrudgingly eating vegetables that were steamed or boiled to death, hating them for their lack of discernible flavor. But maybe it's time to rethink how we treat vegetables. With so much variety in size, texture, taste, and color, vegetables deserve a little more respect in the kitchen. In fact, with the right cooking methods, they may even outshine the meat.

If you're curious about plant-based cooking or simply want to consume less meat, there are many ways to make vegetables more interesting. The first step is to stop treating them like an afterthought. Instead, reimagine them as the main event. Just as there are countless ways to prepare chicken, beef, or fish, different cooking methods can bring out bold, delicate, and sometimes unexpected flavors in vegetables. You can even use cooking methods that are normally reserved for meat. The fun lies in experimentation, so test out these meat-cooking techniques for yourself and take your vegetables to the next level. You may even learn a few new tricks along the way. In no time, you'll be transforming boring, bland veggies into the star of the show.