Tragic Details About Nigella Lawson

You may know Nigella Lawson as one of England's famous television chefs or as the author of many bestselling books on food. Lawson has starred on channels like The Food Network and shows such as "Nigella Bites." As much publicity as her cooking has gained her, Lawson never went to school to be a cook or chef – a fact that she makes no effort to hide.

Instead, she learned her craft at home in the kitchen with her mother, Vanessa Salmon. Lawson explained in her book, "Cook, Eat, Repeat" that she "was brought up by a mother, the cook I have learned most from."

Sadly, her mother became ill and passed away when Lawson was just 25 years old, one of many losses she would suffer. Somehow, she still managed to turn her history with the culinary arts into a thriving career. However, her road to success has been quite a bumpy path, spreading out from a rocky foundation that began in childhood. As an adult, she lost her mother, sister, Thomasina Lawson, and husband to cancer. Let's take a deeper look at these and other tragedies that mark Nigella Lawson's path to stardom as a cook, writer, and television star.