Where To Find The Best Spaghetti Dishes In America

When it comes to ultimate comfort foods, spaghetti is definitely at the top of the list for many. It's a great, home-cooked meal. But what about getting spaghetti in a restaurant?

Because spaghetti is such a staple meal to make at home, many people might not even consider ordering it when eating out at a restaurant. Restaurant meals are those that you don't want to cook at home or meals that are too complicated, too time-consuming, or otherwise inconvenient ... right? We're here to change that.

It turns out that there are some places where you should absolutely order the spaghetti because the restaurants have put as much thought into their pasta and tomato sauce as they have their other entrées. They've elevated spaghetti way beyond something that you might just consider a kid's meal by using secret sauces, melt-in-your-mouth meatballs, and fresh, handmade pasta. With that in mind, let's talk about some of the restaurants that devoted customers claim on social media and websites like Yelp and Tripadvisor as having the best spaghetti in the United States. (Not heading out on the town in the near future? Make some of these easiest spaghetti recipes you'll ever try.)